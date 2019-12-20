Samuel Cross Jr., 82, a native of Franklin and resident of Jeanerette, died Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at Ochsner St. Mary in Morgan City.

Visitation will be Saturday from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at Jones Funeral Home in Franklin. Burial will follow in St. John Cemetery-Pecot Street in Franklin.

He is survived by eight sons, Jerry Cross, Alfred Favors, Ray Favors, Jerry Favors, Samuel Favors, Mark Cross and Sammy Cross, all of Patterson, and Troy Singleton of Baldwin; two daughters, Yvonne Williams and Evelyn Cross, both of Patterson; four brothers, Calvin Cross, James Cross and Ernest Harrison, all of Franklin, and Edgar Harrison of Houston; three sisters, Glenda Savage and Thelma Coleman, both of Houston, and Joyce Jones of Baldwin; 14 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, two sisters, four sons and one grandson.

Jones Funeral Home of Franklin is in charge of arrangements.