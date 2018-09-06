September 16, 1947-September 1, 2018

Memorial services celebrating the life of Sally Fields Anderson will be held on Friday, September 7, 2018, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 415 Union Street, Morgan City, LA. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 9 a.m. until time of Mass at 10 a.m. Father Freddie will be the Celebrant of the Mass.

Sally Fields Anderson was born September 16, 1947, to the late Eddie Fields and Vivian Fields in Morgan City, LA. She entered into eternal rest on the evening of Saturday, September 1, 2018, in New Orleans, LA.

Sally was a very creative artist and musician. She would play flute and record music for Sacred Heart Catholic Church. How fitting it is that she return to the church that she was devoted to, to celebrate the end of her earthly journey. Sally attended the University of Southwestern Louisiana (now ULL) and received a Bachelor’s Degree in Graphic Design. She loved nature and animals.

Sally leaves a lasting legacy of love with her son, Max Anderson (Joan); grandchildren, Piper and Jackson Anderson; and sisters, Betty (Bob) Keeling and Myra White.

The family would like to say a special thank you to Betty Keeling, Jennifer Becket, Catherine Bourdier, Susie Starling, the staff at Turo and Curahealthcare and to all our family and friends for the love and support given to our dear Sally. Please know that your many acts of kindness did not go unnoticed.

Sally now reunites in heaven with her parents, Eddie and Vivian Fields; brother, Donald “Mohawk” Fields; and brother-in-law, Harvey White.

