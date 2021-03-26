SADRA PACE GROS

July 10,1947 — March 25, 2021

Loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister.

Sandra Pace Gros was called to her heavenly home on March 25, 2021 at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center after living 73 wonderful, beautiful love-filled years. An avid writer and reader, Sandra enjoyed spending time among nature and making lasting memories with her family. She was retired from the St. Martin Parish School Board, where she was the secretary at Stephensville Elementary.

Sandra was born in Baton Rouge and spent all of her adult life in 4 Mile Bayou. Sandra leaves to cherish her memory, three children, son, Leroy and his wife, Wanda Rivere Gros, of 4 Mile Bayou, daughter, Gina Gros Verrett and husband Melvin Verrett Jr. of Lafayette, and son, Ben Gros and wife Tracey Fabre Gros of 4 Mile Bayou. Sandra is also survived by one sister, Eunice Pace Ware; and one brother, Danny Pace and wife Debbie Long; one sister-in-law, Melda Pace; nine grandchildren, Mark and Desiree Venturella Gros of 4 Mile Bayou, Krystal Henry Verret and Jordan Verret of Broussard, Lee Gros and Brooke Rankin of Bayou Vista, Ernie Henry Jr. of New Orleans, Wendy Gros and Chad Duran of 4 Mile Bayou, Dustin Verrett of Lafayette, Gracie Gros and Chase Falcon of Pierre Part, Brandon Verrett and Brittney Bryant of Denham Springs and Brandy Verrett of Denham Springs; 13 great-grandchildren, Lainey Gros, Carson Gros, Kai Verret, Rylee Belle Verret, Brantlee Roy Gros, Kohen Curtis Mayon, CJ and Dawson Duran, Ashton Verrett, Cain Terry and Alex Verrett, Connor Rankin and Colston Ross; and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Sandra has been reunited in heaven with her loving and devoted husband, Roy Pierre Gros of 51 years; her parents, T.B. and Lucy Cook Pace; three brothers, Elmer Ray Pace, Larry Q. and wife Anna Vides Pace, and Ted Pace; one brother-in-law, John Ware.

Pallbearers will be Mark Gros, Lee Gros, Dustin Verrett, Ernie Henry Jr., Jordan Verret, Chad Duran and Chase Falcon.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at Hargrave Funeral Home from 9 a.m. until time of Services, which will be held at noon. Burial will follow in the Morgan City Cemetery.