Ruth R. Jackson, 89, a native of Morgan City and resident of Humble, Texas, died Sunday, April 14.

She is survived by five children, Ken Jackson of Richmond, Texas, Nancy Davezac of Baton Rouge, Carol Croyle of Bethesda, Maryland, Mike Jackson of Humble, Texas and Jennifer Dozier of Mandeville; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and one sister, Alice Boudreaux of Kingwood, Texas.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and two sons.

Visitation will be Tuesday, 6-8 p.m., and resume Wednesday at 8 a.m. until services at 10 a.m. at Hargrave Funeral Home, who is in charge of arrangements. Burial will follow in Morgan City Cemetery.