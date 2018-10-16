September 8, 1930-October 14, 2018

Ruth LaCoste Rebardi, 88, a resident of Berwick, passed away peacefully Sunday, October 14, 2018 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Ruth was born September 8, 1930 in Bayou Schaffer, the daughter of Hines LaCoste and Julia Liner LaCoste.

Ruth loved her family and cherished every minute she got to spend with them. She attended Promiseland Church in Patterson.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by three sons, Hilton Rebardi Jr. and wife Lily, Curtis Rebardi, and Glen Rebardi and wife Rhonda, all of Berwick; eight grandchildren, Crystal Rebardi Lambert, Chere Rebardi Hartley, Christopher Rebardi, Fabian Gil, Haley Rebardi, Kaleb Rebardi, McKenzie Rebardi and McKayla Rebardi; 12 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Surfronia Verret and Ida LaCoste, both of Morgan City; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, Hines and Julia Liner LaCoste; her husband, Hilton Rebardi Sr.; three brothers, Randolf LaCoste, Wallace LaCoste and Perry LaCoste; and one sister, Pearl LaCoste Rebardi.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 17, 2018 at Twin City Funeral Home with Rev. Randy Plessala officiating. A visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 16, 2018 at Twin City Funeral Home with the visitation resuming from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday at the funeral home. Following the services, Ruth will be laid to rest in the Berwick Cemetery Mausoleum.