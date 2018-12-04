February 15, 1942-November 30, 2018

Ruth Besse Ortis, 76, a resident of Patterson, passed away peacefully Friday, November 30, 2018, at Patterson Healthcare, surrounded by her loving family.

Ruth was born on February 15, 1942, in Morgan City, the third daughter of Harold F. Besse and Floriece Hepler Besse.

Having been born into the Besse Jewelers family, Ruth became a jeweler and worked in the business for all of her life. When she wasn’t working she enjoyed horseback riding, playing bluegrass music with her brother-in-law and loved working in her yard. Ruth was the type of person that never met a stranger and everyone was a friend. She enjoyed helping people and was always willing to extend a helping hand to others. She loved her family and cherished the time that she got to spend with them.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her husband of 18 years, John Calvin Ortis of Patterson; six children, Harold Siracusa and wife Mona of Morgan City, Jimmy Siracusa and wife Wendy of Bayou L’Ourse, Tina Hodges and husband Joe of Dierks, Arkansas, John Lynn Ortis and wife Laura of Leesville, Kevin Ortis and wife Heather of Spanish Fort, Alabama, and Travis Ortis and wife Tessa of Prairieville; one daughter-in-law, Debbie Siracusa Percle of Morgan City; 13 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; six sisters, Mary Blanchard of Shreveport, Wanda Coleman and husband Wayne of Broussard, Helen Solar and husband Charlie of Morgan City, Floriece Tisdale of Morgan City, Honorine Mier and husband Michael of Broussard, and Charmaine Oubre and husband Michael of Stephensville.

Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Flo Hepler Besse; one son, Joseph Siracusa; two brothers-in-law, Carol Blanchard and Robert Tisdale; one niece, Angie Mier; and one great-niece, Nicole Price.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 5, 2018, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with a visitation being held from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass. Following Mass, Ruth will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery Mausoleum.