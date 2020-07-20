August 24, 1936 — July 12, 2020

Rudolph Z. Mendoza, known to many simply as Rudy, was called to his heavenly home on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at the age of 83.

Rudy was a graduate of St. Peter’s College of New Iberia and later attended SLI in Lafayette while proudly serving his country in the Louisiana National Guard and later in the United States Marine Corps. A hard and dedicated worker, Rudy was employed by Schlumberger for over 38½ years before retirement. From June 1992 to June 2000, Rudy also served on the St. Mary Parish Consolidated Drainage Board.

Rudy leaves to cherish his wonderful memory, his wife of 59.5 years, Betty Jo Mendoza; his sons, Mark Mendoza and his wife, Brenda, and Christopher Mendoza and his fiancé, Amy Fusilier; and one granddaughter, Emma Marie Mendoza.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Del and Thelma Mendoza.

In keeping with Rudy’s wishes, he was cremated and a time of memorial visitation will take place Thursday, July 23, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Hargrave Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow memorial visitation on Thursday, July 23rd at 11 a.m. at Holy Cross Catholic Church. Military honors will be rendered for Rudy in the Morgan City Mausoleum by the East St. Mary Veterans Funeral Squad following services.

In keeping with government mandate, Hargrave Funeral Home can allow for only 150 guests in its facility at a time while the church can allow for 198 guests. All guests are asked to wear face masks as well as adhere to social distancing protocols upon entry of the funeral home and church.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Rudy’s memory to a charity of choice.