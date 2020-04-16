November 18, 1939 — April 14, 2020

Rucco Anthony “Rock” Guarisco Jr., 80, a lifelong resident of Morgan City, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at Terrebonne General Medical Center in Houma.

Rock was born on November 18, 1939, in Morgan City, the son of Rocco Anthony Guarisco Sr. and Josephine Castalano Guarisco.

Rock was the General Manager of Rio Fuel and Supply for 54 years before his retirement at the end of 2019. Rock was also an avid deer hunter, a hunting dog enthusiast, a great dancer, and one of the best story tellers.

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by one son, Rock Guarisco and wife Shasme of Orlando, Florida; three grandchildren, Sicily Guarisco Martini, Capri Guarisco and Pietro Guarisco; one sister, Rosalie Guarisco Smith of Morgan City; six nieces and nephews, Katherine Allemand, Harold Smith Jr., Paula Ratcliff, Donna Smith, David Smith and Kelly Jo Pillaro; longtime companion, Sue Breaux; former spouse, Mary Guarisco; and numerous cousins and other loving family members.

Rock was preceded in death by his parents, Rocco Sr. and Josephine Castalano Guarisco; and brother-in-law, Harold Smith Sr.

Due to the recent health concerns and the restrictions in accordance with limited gatherings, the funeral services for Mr. Rock will be held privately by the immediate family. Once the restrictions have been lifted, a public memorial Mass will be held to celebrate Rock’s life. Friends are encouraged to leave a memory of Rock on our website at www.twincityfh.com. The family thanks everyone for their understanding during this difficult time.