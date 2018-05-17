RUBY MAY SANDERS KELLY

In Loving Memory of

Ruby Mae Sanders Kelly

January 2, 1932 — May 14, 2018

Ruby Mae Sanders Kelly, a native of Keel Boat Pass and longtime resident of St. Mary Parish, passed away supported hand-in-hand by her loving family at the age of 86 on Monday, May 14, 2018.

She was a very strong-willed woman that lived a full life, her way. Ruby was born on January 2, 1932 in Grand River Flats to Elnora Pissarella Sanders and Joseph H. Sanders. She was a devoted mother of eight, doting grandmother and proud great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. She actively lent her hand and heart in raising her grandbabies. Through the generations she basked in their accomplishments and enjoyed seeing her family grow as they had children of their own.

She is survived by her seven children: Lois Kelly Pearce, Cheryl Clines and her husband James, Harold J. Kelly and his wife Kim, Dariel J. Kelly, Carolyn Kelly, Nenia Albo, and Paula Migues and her husband Cory; one brother, Bobby Elridge “Pete” Sanders; adoring grandchildren: Denisa, Rodney, Mona, Nona, Joseph, Cherie, Jay, Jordan, Jahleel, Kane, Bobby, Cody, Amber, William, Benjamin, Kellie, Melissa, Joey, Nenia and Jason; numerous great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; and one four-legged fur baby, Molly.

She was preceded in death by her devoted husband of 68 years, Harold Kelly; her eldest child, Martha Kelly Gilchrist; Martha’s eldest child, Hubert Gilchrist Jr.; her parents, Joseph H. Sanders and Elnora Pissarella Sanders; her brothers, Arthur Joseph Sanders and Archelle Junius Sanders; and one sister, Annie Odette Sanders.

Serving as pallbearers will be Harold J. Kelly, Dariel J. Kelly, Rodney Gilchrist, Joseph Gilchrist, Joey Albo, Jason Albo, Cody Kelly, Kane Rawson and Cory Migues.

Funeral services have been entrusted to Ibert’s Mortuary in Franklin and will commence Thursday, May 17, 2018 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. A gathering of family and friends will follow at Ibert’s Mortuary on Friday, May 18, 2018 from 10 a.m. until time of service at 2 p.m. which will be officiated by Mr. Bart Boone. She will be laid to eternal rest with her husband Harold Kelly at Franklin Cemetery.

Family and friends may express their condolences online by visiting www.iberts.com. Arrangements are in care of Mr. Scott Pellerin, Ibert’s Mortuary Inc., 1007 Main Street, Franklin, LA 70538, (337) 828-5426.