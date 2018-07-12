January 4, 1931 — July 9, 2018

Ruby M. Rink, 87, a resident of Morgan City, passed away Monday, July 9, 2018, at Morgan City Health Care Center.

Ruby was born on January 4, 1931, in Berwick, the daughter of James Rink Sr. and Effie Vinning Rink.

Ruby attended the Louisiana School for the Deaf in Baton Rouge where she took up the trade of being a seamstress. She made drapes and bedspreads for many people in the area over the years and many customers traveled several miles to get their custom drapes and bedspreads. She enjoyed watching football and especially loved watching her LSU Tigers on Saturdays.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by one brother, James W. “Jimmy” Rink Jr. of Morgan City; one sister, Diane Childress of Morgan City; numerous nieces and nephews; loving cousins; and caretakers, Autry Gaspard and wife Jeannie of Morgan City.

Ruby was preceded in death by her parents; and one brother, Jerry D. Rink.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 13, 2018, at Twin City Funeral Home with a visitation being held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Following the services, Ruby will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery.