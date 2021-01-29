Ruby Lee Brown Collins, 85, a native and resident of Morgan City, died Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, at The Carpenter House of St. Joseph Hospice - Lafayette.

Visitation will be Saturday from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church in Morgan City. Masks and social distancing required. Services accessible on funeral home Facebook page. Burial will follow in Morgan City Cemetery.

She is survived by three children, Oscar Living Jr. of Morgan City, Melba Morse of Lafayette and Gerald Collins Sr. of New Iberia; a brother, Lionel Brown of Thibodaux; 10 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, a brother and grandmother.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.