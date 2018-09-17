RUBY GUIDRY WIGGINS JOHNSTON

Mon, 09/17/2018 - 10:19am

Ruby Guidry Wiggins Johnston, a resident of Batcave, North Carolina, passed away on Wednesday, September 12, 2018.
Ruby is survived by her husband, Donald Johnston; her daughter, Libby Wiggins Szymansky and husband Roy of New York; and her sisters, Carrie Stephens and Gladys Driskill. Ruby is also survived by her granddaughter, Shelly and husband Jay Zuppa of New York; grandson, Jeff Szymansky and wife Stephanie of New York; and six great-grandchildren.
Ruby was preceded in death by her first husband, S. J. Wiggins, and two sons, David and Brent.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2018