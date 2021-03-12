Roussell Joseph Gant, 77, a native and resident of Patterson, died Monday, Feb. 15, 2021.

Visitation will be Saturday from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at Jones Funeral Home in Morgan City. Masks and social distancing required. Burial will follow in New Salem Cemetery in Patterson.

He is survived by a son, Russell Thomas; two sisters, Iris Butler and Doris Gant; and a host of other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, two brothers and two sisters.