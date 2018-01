ROSLYN ANN DOIRON

August 30, 1944 - December 30, 2017

Roslyn Falgout Doiron, 73, a native of Berwick, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017.

Roslyn is survived by her husband, Jimmy Doiron; her children, Dayna Brown and her husband, Jeff, and Denice Brinson and her husband, Troy; three grandchildren, J.P. Doiron, Kaylie Brinson and Desi Duke; and four grandchildren, Zach, Drew, Rhett and Raylee.

She was preceded in death by her son, Jimmy Doiron Jr.; a grandson, Kamen Brown; her parents, Sidney Falgout Sr. and Vester Dufrene Falgout; and her sister, Marilyn Tidwell.

According to her wishes, services will be held privately at a later date.