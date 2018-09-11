October 28, 1928-September 9, 2018

Rosemary “Mama Mae” Aloisio Cutrera died Sunday, September 9, 2018, at her home in Morgan City, Louisiana, surrounded by her loving family at the age of 89. A resident of Morgan City, she was born on October 28, 1928, in Patterson.

Visitation on Wednesday, September 12 will be held at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Morgan City from 10:00 a.m. until noon, followed by a mass of Christian burial at noon. Burial will be in Morgan City Cemetery. Twin City Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Rosemary is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Lucien and Mary Lou Cutrera of Baton Rouge and her daughter and son-in-law, Melanie and Glenn Thibodaux of Morgan City; her grandchildren, Claire Thibodaux Yates and husband Frank of Raceland, Vincent Cutrera and wife Ruth Darg of Mandeville, Jennifer Thibodaux Arabie and husband Pat of Morgan City, Dylan Cutrera and wife Ashley of Lafayette, and Jeffry Cutrera and wife Diana of Houston; and eight great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Rosario Aloisio of Lafayette; her brother and sister-in-law, Giloramo “Jimmie” and Verdie Mendoza Aloisio of Bayou Vista; her sister, Catherine Piro of Mandeville; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lucien J. Cutrera Sr.; her parents, Rosario Aloisio Sr. and Maria Rizzuto Aloisio; her sisters, Anna Rizzuto, Angelina “Neen” Gianfala, Jennie Tringali, Josephine “Josie” Stansbury and Matilda “Tee” Aloisio; and her brothers, Leonard “Bull” Aloisio and Guy Aloisio.

For many years she and her husband owned and operated Lucien’s Texaco in Morgan City, and she later enjoyed a part-time job as a physical therapist assistant at Lakewood Hospital.

Rosemary was a devoutly religious person who dedicated herself to God, her family, and others. Well-known in south Louisiana for her devotion to Saint Joseph, she hosted a Saint Joseph Altar in her home for 17 years, serving thousands the fruits of her and many helpers’ labors. She continued contributing to altars in the Morgan City area well into her eighties. She sacrificed many years caring for the ill, especially her husband and her siblings, and serving as a mentor to many younger people in her life.

She was a member of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court Massabielle, Holy Cross Altar Society, and the Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary.

Pallbearers will be her great friend, Raymond Pisani; her grandsons, Vincent, Dylan and Jeffry Cutrera; her nephew and godson, Mark Stansbury; and her grandson-in-law, Pat Arabie. Honorary pallbearers are Chris Rhodes, Phil Daigle, Benson Templet and Gordon Aloisio.

The family would like to extend sincere appreciation to caregivers PCA Jo Lafleur, Tempest Jackson, Sabrina Acosta, Verna Gautreaux and Flo Tisdale; Notre Dame Hospice; Dr. Metz and his staff; and the many family and friends who have provided prayers and emotional support throughout the past weeks and months.