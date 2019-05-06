Roselynn Marie Fournier, best known as Rosie, a native of Lafayette and resident of Morgan City, unexpectedly passed away on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at the age of 70 while surrounded by her loved ones.

A dedicated teacher, phenomenal band and choir director, competitive bowler, and great friend to all who knew her, Rosie was a proud graduate of Northside High School in Lafayette and McNeese State University. Always a lover of music, Rosie pursued her degree in music education which enabled her to touch the lives of so many students, colleagues, and members of her community. Rosie was a unique individual with a passion for Christ and a sincere ability to lead others in their faith. She profoundly changed the lives of an infinite number of individuals. She will be deeply missed by all who were blessed to know her.

Those left to cherish Rosie’s beautiful memory are her longtime and loving companion, Judith C. Blood of Morgan City and her children, Jeremy C. Blood of Houma, Jennifer Blood Johns of Mandeville, and Lauren Blood Michel of Morgan City; her fur babies, Abby, Maggie, Holly and Chloe; a niece, Laura Neylon and her husband, Paul, and their son, Christopher; a nephew, Darrin Duhe; a brother-in-law, Gennaro Duhe; cousins, Dr. Cindy Peel and Ronald Judice; and a multitude of family, friends and students.

She was received in Heaven by her parents, James and Lula Fournier; a sister, Catherine Duhe; and a brother, James Fournier.

Pallbearers will be Matthew Peel, Christopher Neylon, Jeremy Blood, Lloyd Johns III, Stephen Hebert and Mark Hebert. Honorary pallbearers are Gennaro Duhe and Ronald Judice.

The family requests that a time of visitation and remembrance be observed on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Hargrave Funeral Home. Visitation will resume on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 9 a.m. until time of services at 11 a.m. at Pharr Chapel United Methodist Church with a celebration of life meal following the services. Rosie will be laid to rest on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 3 p.m. in the Calvary Cemetery on 355 Teurlings Dr. in Lafayette, Louisiana.