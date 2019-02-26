ROSEDELL WHEATON (BLAIR) WATTS
Tue, 02/26/2019 - 11:08am
Rosedell Wheaton (Blair) Watts, 99, died Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church in Morgan City.
