ROSE STANSBURY

Thu, 11/01/2018 - 10:49am

Rose Stansbury, 76, a native of Morgan City and resident of Maurice, died Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, at Pelican Pointe Healthcare in Maurice.
She is survived by five children, Sidney Nelson of Patterson, Linda Suire of Kaplan, Lela Smith of Boise, Idaho, Everette Broxson Jr. of Morgan City and George Broxson of Des Moines, Iowa; two stepdaughters, Anita Broxson of Abbeville and Alice Culverhouse of Sarepta; 20 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, a daughter, a stepson, four brothers and three sisters.
Visitation will be Friday from 11 a.m. until services at 1 p.m. at Twin City Funeral Home in Morgan City. Burial will follow in Morgan City Cemetery.
Twin City Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

