August 1, 1952- July 19, 2018

Rose Mary Leonard DeHart, 65, a resident of Patterson, passed away Thursday, July 19, 2018, at Patterson Health Care Center.

Rose was born on August 1, 1952, in Morgan City, the daughter of Earl Leonard and Eva Louise Myers Leonard.

Rose loved to go on cruises with her family and enjoyed her trips to the casino. She loved her family and the time that she got to spend with them. She enjoyed giving her sons-in-law trouble and she cherished the time she got to spend with her grandchildren.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by two daughters, Hope DeHart Daigle and husband Roy Jr., and Heaven DeHart Mitchell and husband Irving “Bubba;” three grandchildren, Angelle Mitchell, Kyle Waldron and Jackie LaFleur; two great-grandchildren, Braley Daigle and Michael LaFleur; one brother, Michael Leonard and wife Sylvia; one sister, Susie Leonard; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Rose was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Louise Myers Leonard; and her husband of 40 years, Willis DeHart.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 24, 2018, at Twin City Funeral Home with a visitation being held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Following the funeral service, Rose will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery.