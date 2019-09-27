ROSE MARIE GREEN
Fri, 09/27/2019 - 11:28am
Rose Marie Green, 59, a resident of Patterson, died Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at her residence.
Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, which are pending at this time.
