September 16, 1938 -January 21, 2018

Rosalie “Rose” Davis Carline, 79, a resident of Patterson, passed away Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018, at Teche Regional Medical Center.

Rosalie was born Sept. 16, 1938, in Thurston County, Washington, the daughter of Herman and Susie Webber Davis.

Growing up in Washington and being an avid sports fan, Rosalie had a love for watching her Seattle Seahawks play football.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by five children, David Carline of Patterson, Diana Landry and husband Hank of Stephensville, Roxanne Carline and companion Jimmy Chandler of Bayou Vista, Ernest Carline and wife Melanie of Berwick, and Robert Carline Sr. of Bayou Vista; 11 grandchildren, Christopher Landry, Sarah Colbert, Ashley DuBois, Roxanna Davis, Madison Carline, Devin Carline, Robert Carline Jr., Robin Carline, Paige Carline, Raven Carline and Erica Carline; seven great-grandchildren, Mason Johnston, Jules Landry, Peyton Landry, Brianna Davis, Bryson Davis, Kinzley DuBois and Riley DuBois; and one sister, Tilly Davis of the State of Washington.

Rosalie was preceded in death by her parents, Herman and Susie Webber Davis; one son, Johnny Carline; one sister, Donna Davis; and two brothers, Bob Davis and Lyle Davis.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018, at Twin City Funeral Home with a visitation being held from 10 a.m. until the time of the services. Following the services, Rosalie will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery.