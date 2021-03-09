February 18, 1933 — March 6, 2021

Rosalie Billiot Dinger, 88, a resident of Patterson Nursing Home, passed away Saturday, March 6, 2021.

Rosalie was born February 18, 1933, in Berwick, the daughter of Bertrand Adam Billiot and Sadie LaCoste Billiot.

Rosalie was a loving mother and grandmother; she loved spending time with her family. She cared so much about her community that she taught swimming lessons to children for over 30 years in the pool in her back yard. Rosalie knew living in Louisiana on the water came with risk, so she wanted to make sure every child was safe if faced with falling in a pool or bayou or needing to save someone else. She was a devout Christian and prayed for anyone in need. Innumerable youth treasure the Bible studies that she would give before starting these lessons. Other people will remember her as a Walmart greeter who would take time to give a hug, a smile, or a prayer to lift up their spirit.

Rosalie will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her children, Alton F. Dinger Jr. of Seattle, WA; Victor Dinger (and wife Mary) of Lake Charles, LA; Rose Aucoin (and husband Calvin) of Morgan City, LA; Regina Dinger of Bayou Vista, LA; and Corbert Dinger (and wife Glenda) of Jeanerette, LA. Other members of her surviving family include one brother, Bertrand Adam Billiot; one sister, Barbara Ida Crouch; 14 grandchildren, Rebecca, Sarah, Vickie, Joshua, Seth, Jeromy, Chad, John, Tabitha, Ashley, T.J., Corbert Jr., Destiny, and Devin; and 22 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Alton F. Dinger Sr.; son, Charles Dinger; daughter, Janice Rose Dinger; five siblings, Anita Billiot Dinger, Aubrey Billiot, Sadie Louise Billiot, Virgie Billiot Gray and Robert Billiot.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, March 12, 2021, at the Bayou Vista Community Fellowship Church in Bayou Vista on Anthony Street with Brother Brian L. Head officiating. Visitation will be held Friday, March 12, 2021 at Twin City Funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. After services, Rosalie will be laid to rest next to her husband in the Berwick Cemetery. Masks are required upon entry to the funeral home, as well as the church.

