October 30, 1937 — February 19, 2020

Rosalee Margaret Flirt Loupe, a native of Aransas Pass, TX and a resident of Morgan City, passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Ochsner St. Mary with her loving family at her bedside. She was 82 years old.

Rosalee was born to Archie and Ellen Flirt on October 30, 1937 in Aransas Pass, TX.

She grew up during the Great Depression and learned to be resilient, thrifty, compassionate, and strong. When she was 17, she married the love of her life, Francis, on July 22, 1955. They moved to the bayous of Louisiana where she became the proud mother of seven babies who blessed them with grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. It was then she received her absolute favorite title — Granny.

She loved Jesus with all of her heart and lived her life to serve Him. She was the only person we knew who could grow beautiful flowers in the cracks of cement and always enjoyed working in her yard. In 1984, she was the Queen for the Krewe of Janis. She enjoyed dancing, bowling, crocheting, puzzles, and games. She was an active member of The Sunshine Girls of Cornerstone Ministries and enjoyed their monthly lunch dates. She will be greatly missed by her family.

She leaves behind her ‘Honey’ of 64 years, Francis Loupe; her children, Frances Driskill (Troy), Cecilia Cardinale (Robert), Ellen LaHoste (Raymond), Michael Loupe (Mary), and Kermit Loupe (Susan); grandchildren, Rebecca, David B, Michele, David C, Joshua, Cody, Nicholas, Emily, Kaleigh, Peter, Carmen, Brianna, Mariah and Savannah; 24 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren; siblings, Alice Kelly, Archie Flirt Jr., Richard Flirt and Barbara Saski; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

She was preceded into death by her parents, Archie and Ellen Flirt; her children, Carmen Loupe and Nancy Loupe; grandchild, Christopher Blair; and sister, Billie Jean Grumbles.

A ceremony of Christian burial will be held on Monday, February 24 at 2 p.m. with a visitation from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Cornerstone Ministries. Following the service, Rosalee will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery.