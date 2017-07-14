Rosalee Harris Fields, 93, a native of Beaumont, Texas and resident of Centerville, died Thursday, July 6, 2017, at Iberia Medical Center in New Iberia.

Visitation will be Saturday from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at Lighthouse Missionary Baptist Church in Franklin. Burial will follow in the Franklin Cemetery.

She is survived by two sons, Wilfred Fields of Garden City and Vernon Fields of Belle Rose; four daughters, Shelia Jones of Patterson, Debra Thomas of Centerville, Cynthia Fleming of Franklin, and Pamela Randle of Garden City; a sister, Hester Sparrow of Abbeville; 16 grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, a son, a daughter, a sister and three brothers.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.