Ronnie Turner

Mon, 01/13/2020 - 12:18pm

Ronnie “Square Biz” Turner, 44, a resident and native of Morgan City, Louisiana, passed peacefully on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at 10:27 p.m. at his residence.
Visitation will be observed Tuesday, Jan. 14, at the Jones Funeral Home, 715 Sixth St., Morgan City, from 10 a.m. until funeral services at Noon. Brother Michael Ledet will officiate the services.
Survivors includes his father, Ronnie Turner of Cottonport, his sisters, Shakiewa Wallace of Houston, and Bella Grace Turner and Gabrielle Rubin Turner, and his brother, Cash Henry Rubin Turner, all of Cottonport, his son, Ratlin Turner of Franklin; two nieces,; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Ronnie was preceded in death by his mother.
Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

