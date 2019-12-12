April 10, 1943 — December 7, 2019

Ronnie Lee Jones, 76, a resident of Morgan City, passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019, peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Ronnie was born April 10, 1943, in Pulaski, Tennessee, the son of Allen Jones and Marjorie Menser Jones.

Ronnie was an amazing husband; in the last months of his wife’s illness, he was at her bedside, taking care of Letsey hand and foot. Ronnie was also a great father, taking in four children and raising them as his own. He was a hard worker and provided for his family immensely.

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by one son, John Mafouz Jr. and wife Valerie of Stephensville; three daughters, Pamela McNeely of Lynnville, Tennessee, Claire Laubach and husband Benjamin of Orange City, Florida, and Susan McJimsey and husband Patrick of Lafayette; three brothers, Jerry, Jimmy and Albert Jones; two sisters, Joan Riddick and Donna Lehman; 10 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, E.J. Morgan and wife Alberta; and sister-in-law, Betty Myrick.

Ronnie was preceded in death by his parents, Allen and Marjorie Jones; wife, Letsey Morgan Jones; son, Glenn Jones; son-in-law, William McNeely; brother-in-law, John Myrick; two brothers, Eugene and George Jones; and one sister, Martha Biggerstaff.

Services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Twin City Funeral Home, with Deacon Joseph Bourgeois officiating. Visitation will be held Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Twin City Funeral Home, from 9 a.m. until the time of services. After services, Ronnie will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery Mausoleum.