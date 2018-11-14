July 30, 1958- November 12, 2018

Ronnie James Bailey, 60, a resident of Morgan City, passed away Monday, November 12, 2018.

Ronnie was born July 30, 1958, in Morgan City, the son of Herman Leon Bailey Sr. and Alma Alleman Glavin.

Ronnie was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was a man of God who attended the Crossing Place Church and through it all stood strong by his faith. Ronnie was loved by so many including his family from Scotland. He was a long-time employee of Conrad Industries. He enjoyed working in the yard and garden. His favorite thing to do was to help people. He enjoyed visiting the elderly and bringing them all milkshakes. He always kept himself readily available to anyone in need. He always worried about others before himself and always made sure everyone always knew how much he loved them.

Ronnie will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife of 12 years, Linda Cameron Bailey of Morgan City; son, Ronnie Bailey Jr. of Morgan City; daughter, Samantha Bailey Lemelle and husband John of Berwick; step-son, Michael Oates and wife Jessica of Scotland; step-daughter, Lisa Harvey and husband Stevie of Scotland; mother, Alma Glavin of Morgan City; nine siblings, Eula Arceneaux and husband Roy of Gibson, Bernadette “Cricket” Bailey of Bayou Vista, Virginia Bailey of Bayou Vista, Regina Duval and husband Earl of Morgan City, Herman Bailey Jr. and wife Robin of Morgan City, Geraldine “Jurdina” Kovac and husband Andy of Patterson, Shelia Bailey of Bayou Vista, David Bailey of Morgan City, and Roxann Yarbrough and husband Allen of South Dakota; six grandchildren, Alyssa, Haydn, Chloe, Bria, Gracyn and Liam; and five step-grandchildren, Kael, Owen, Elsie, Iona and Lilia. Ronnie will also be deeply missed by his two dear friends, Brent Landry and Louie Stuer, who were more like brothers to him.

Ronnie was preceded in death by his father, Herman Bailey Sr.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Friday, November 16, 2018, at Twin City Funeral Home. Services will begin at 2 p.m. Friday, November 16, 2018, at Crossing Place Church with Pastor Den Hussey officiating. After services, Ronnie will be laid to rest in Morgan City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the family.