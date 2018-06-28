RONALD JACKSON

Ronald Jackson, 61, a native of Terrebonne Parish and resident of Houma, died Tuesday, June 19, 2018.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. Saturday at Plymouth Rock Baptist Church in Houma. Burial will follow in Deweyville Cemetery.
He is survived by his mother, Beverly Rutledge of Houma; sister, Lori Daigs of Morgan City; and a host of other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his father and grandparents.
Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

