Ronald Jackson, 61, a native of Terrebonne Parish and resident of Houma, died Tuesday, June 19, 2018.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. Saturday at Plymouth Rock Baptist Church in Houma. Burial will follow in Deweyville Cemetery.

He is survived by his mother, Beverly Rutledge of Houma; sister, Lori Daigs of Morgan City; and a host of other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his father and grandparents.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.