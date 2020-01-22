At age 77, Ronald Ignatius Blereau passed away peacefully in his sleep surrounded by family on January 18, 2020. Born in New Orleans, Mr. Blereau moved to Baton Rouge in 1976 where he lived each day with compassion and worked to become an expert in aging and public policy. He was a dedicated father and partner whose lifelong career of service included thirty-eight years in Louisiana state government where he advocated for “friendlier places in which to grow older”. A champion of aging in place and universal design, Ron’s professional accomplishments included the organization of seminal conferences on assisted living, the drafting of legislation impacting eldercare, and leading a fundraising committee instrumental to Louisiana’s first Senior Olympic Games. Ron also served in leadership positions for many NGOs that he was confident will continue to work to improve the lives of seniors and disabled citizens across the state.

A 1960 graduate of the St. Paul’s School in Covington, Ron attended McNeese State University on a football scholarship, served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1962 to 1965, earned a BA in history at University of Southwestern Louisiana, and continued his graduate studies at Nova Southeastern University in Florida.

Ron was an adventurous and energetic traveler who enjoyed computers, history, football, home cooking, ice cream, and Mardi Gras. An ever valued team leader and collaborator, he expressed himself through hobbies such as carpentry, web design, communication technologies, and entrepreneurship. “Ronnie” will be remembered for his unflinching practicality and do-it-yourself creative solutions. He was strong, nurturing, and always ready to generously assist a friend in need, regardless of the hour.

Mr. Blereau is survived by his children and their families: Denise, Donavan and Trevor Hall of New York, Laura Blereau and Eliot Jordan of New Orleans, and Paul and Amelie Blereau of Nashville; his brother, Robert Blereau Jr. of Morgan City; his partner of twenty years, Nan Smelser of Baton Rouge, as well as her children and their families who lovingly referred to him as “Papa Ron”: Snowy Smelser of Singapore; Mickey and Ty Smelser of Ocean Springs; Auraya and Bryant Calcote, and their sons Cameron Mendoza and Dustin Gates of Destin; and his nieces, Melissa Russell, Marcia Blereau and Maria Blereau and their families. He was predeceased by his parents, Ella Mae Keller Blereau and Robert Paul Blereau Sr.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend services at Greenwood Funeral Home Chapel, 5200 Canal Boulevard, New Orleans, Louisiana on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to the Praecellemus Fund at Louisiana School for Math, Science and the Arts, http://lsmsa.edu