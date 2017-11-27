Ronald Dufour

Mon, 11/27/2017

Ronald Dufour, 81, died Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017, at PioneerCare Center in Fergus Falls, Minnesota. He was a long-time resident of Bayou Vista.
He is survived by a sister, Anna Ponthieu of Alexandria; two children, Lester Dufour of Houma and Patricia Roehl of Fergus Falls, Minnesota; two grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; one step great-granddaughter; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a brother.
Visitation will be Wednesday from 1 p.m. until services at 2 p.m. at PioneerCare Celebration Center in Fergus Falls. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Moreauville.
Olson Funeral Home, Fergus Falls is in charge of arrangements.

