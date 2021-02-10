Ronald Douglas Pellerin Sr., 78, a resident and native of Verdunville, La., passed away peacefully on Saturday February 6, 2021 at 2:35 a.m. at his residence surrounded by his loving wife and children.

A public walk through viewing-visitation will be conducted will be from 10 a.m. until 12 noon on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at the Immaculate Conception Church 980 Verdunville Rd, Verdunville, La. 70538. All visitors are asked to adhere to the CDC-local regulations by wearing masks and practicing social distancing with the recommendation of signing the registry book, viewing and exiting.

A private service will be held with Fr. Peter Emusa, serving as the Celebrant. Services will be accessible by viewing the Jones Funeral Home, Inc. Facebook Pages at 2 p.m. on Wednesday February 10, 2021.

Left to cherish his memories are his wife Glenora Chaisson Pellerin; his children, Melissa Pellerin, Ronald “Nookie” Pellerin, Jr and wife, Sara B. Pellerin, Marlene P. Smith and husband, Richard Smith, Jamie Pellerin and wife, Taffy L. Pellerin; grandchildren, Brittany Pellerin, Destiny Pellerin, Cheyanne Smith, and Mariah P. Beshear and husband, Robert Beshear; a great-grandson , Dallas Carter Bryant Beshear; his siblings, Etta Smith and husband Clyde Smith, Percy Pellerin, Blanche Pellerin, Anthony Guy Pellerin and wife, Shryl Pellerin and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

Ronald Sr. was preceded in death by: his parents, Lawrence Pellerin and Frances Francois Pellerin and his siblings, Lloyd Pellerin, Thelma Riley, Iona Rouchon, Lawrence Pellerin Jr., James Pellerin, Mary Burgess, Darrell Pellerin, Charles Pellerin, and Ulysses Pellerin.

Jones Funeral Home of Morgan City-Franklin-Jeanerette-Houma in charge of arrangements. Visit www.jones-funeral-home.com to send condolences to family.