Ronald Dean Brashear, 61, a resident and native of Morgan City, La., passed away on Thursday June 21, 2018 at 1:45 p.m. at his residence.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday June 28, 2018 at 11 a.m. at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Roman Catholic Church in Morgan City. Inurnment will take place in the Morgan City Cemetery following the mass services.

Memories of Ronald will forever remain in the hearts of his daughter, Ronala De Nean Brashear of Grand Prairie, TX; his father William Joseph Brashear and his wife, Dell of Morgan City, La.; his brothers, Alan R. (Linda) Pellerin of Centerville, La. and Alton Brashear of Morgan City, La.; his sisters, Lillian Boats of Altamonte, FL, Gwendolyn Brown of Morgan City (Sircausa), La., Ora Lee Garner and Mary P. Collins both of Morgan City, La., Suzette Brashear of Lafayette, La.; three grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

Ronald was preceded in death by his mother, Orina Pellerin Martin.

