Ronald David Jackson, 61, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, La. passed away peacefully at 6:18 a.m. on Tuesday, June 19, 2018.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until funeral time at the church. The funeral will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 30, 2018 at Plymouth Rock Baptist Church, 1000 Wallis St. in Houma. Burial will follow in Deweyville Cemetery.

He is survived by his mother Beverly Rutledge of Houma; sister, Mrs. Juan ( Lori J.) Daigs of Franklin; nephew, and a host of other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, grandparents, .

Arrangements entrusted to Jones Funeral Home of Houma-Franklin-Jeanerette-Morgan City.