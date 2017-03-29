September 24, 1951-March 27, 2017

Ronald Anthony Blanco Sr., 65, a resident of Morgan City, passed away Monday, March 27, 2017, at Teche Regional Medical Center in Morgan City.

Ronald was born Sept. 24, 1951, in Morgan City, the son of Clarence Anthony Blanco and Lorena Rhodes Blanco.

Ronald was a dedicated family man who worked many hours to make sure that his family was taken care of. Throughout his life, he was a welder for Conrad Shipyard, but working for a towing service is where his heart was and where so much dedication was spent. He loved his family and while his two sons were growing up, he always made sure to keep them on the right path. Later in life, his grandchildren stole his heart. He loved them so much and could often be found giving them a hard time or teasing them.

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife of 47 years, Essie Guillott Blanco of Berwick; two sons, Clarence Anthony Blanco and wife Tracy of Covington and Ronald Anthony Blanco Jr. of Morgan City; five grandchildren, Amber Blanco of Morgan City, Casey Blanco of Covington, and Katie Blanco, Clarence Anthony Blanco Jr. and Dylan Blanco, all of Berwick; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Ronald was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence Anthony and Lorena Rhodes Blanco; one sister, Barbara Suarez; and one brother, Earl Blanco Sr.

Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 30, 2017, at Twin City Funeral Home with Monsignor J. Douglas Courville officiating, with a visitation being held from 5 p.m. until the time of the service.