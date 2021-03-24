Article Image Alt Text

ROLAND JOSEPH FALGOUT SR.

Wed, 03/24/2021 - 11:27am

Roland Joseph Falgout Sr., 92, a native and resident of Morgan City, died March 22, 2021.
He is survived by two sons, Ronnie Falgout and Anthony Falgout; a daughter, Brenda Crappell; a brother, Jerry Falgout; and 11 grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, a granddaughter, two sons, three brothers and a sister.
Visitation is Wednesday, 6-9 p.m., with a rosary at 7 p.m. at Hargrave Funeral Home, and will continue Thursday at 8 a.m. for family only.
A Mass of Christian burial will be Thursday at 10 a.m. at Holy Cross Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Morgan City Cemetery.
Hargrave Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

