January 5, 1943 — May 13, 2020

Roland Eugene Alphonso Sr., 77, a resident of Berwick, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.

Roland was born on January 5, 1943, in Pensacola, Florida, the son of Clarence Joseph Alphonso and Ruby Evelyn White Alphonso.

Roland loved to be in the outdoors in his boat navigating the waterways of Louisiana. He loved to be out fishing or just taking a ride with his son and sidekick, Roland. He was a mechanical master, always tinkering with something that was broken, until he had fixed it. When he wasn’t working or spending time with his family, Roland was an artist who loved to paint.

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife, Janelle Bonner Alphonso of Berwick; five children, Valerie Alphonso Bella and husband Blaise of Berwick, Roland E. Alphonso Jr. of Berwick, Kristene Alphonso LeCompte and husband Tim of New Iberia, Luke Alphonso Sr. and wife Monica of Leesville, and Carlo Alphonso and wife Laurie of New Iberia; 12 grandchildren, Micaela Beach, Sara Bella, Blaise Bella, Ian LeCompte, Evan LeCompte, Aaron LeCompte, Devin Alphonso, Luke Alphonso Jr., Nicklaus Alphonso, Madison Alphonso, Taylor Villareal and Reagan Martin; nine great-grandchildren; two sisters, Kathy Acosta and husband Daryl of Bayou L’Ourse, and Ruby Mark and husband Bob of Florida; and one brother, Raymond Alphonso of Florida.

Roland was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Ruby White Alphonso; one brother, Ty Alphonso; and father and mother-in-law, Emory and Sina Bonner.

Due to the recent health concerns and the restrictions in accordance with limited gatherings, current guidelines will only allow for up to 75 family members and friends to be in attendance at the visitation and funeral Mass and still practice social distancing. A visitation will be held on Saturday, May 16, 2020, from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at Twin City Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at St. Stephen Catholic Church with Monsignor J. Douglas Courville celebrating Mass. Following Mass, Roland will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery. Friends are encouraged to leave a memory of Roland on our website at www.twincityfh.com. The family thanks everyone for their understanding during this difficult time.