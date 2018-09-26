ROGERS KENNERSON

Wed, 09/26/2018 - 10:21am

Rogers Kennerson Sr., 69, a native of Pearl River and resident of Broussard, died Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, at The Carpenter House Hospice Facility.
He is survived by his wife, Paulette Landry Kennerson of Lafayette; two sons, Randy Kennerson of Iowa and Rogers Kennerson Jr. of Georgia; four daughters, Dawn Kennerson of Texas, Kimberly Darbonne and Rachel Gautreaux, both of Lafayette, and Mary Kennerson of Slidell; two sisters, Marilyn Slatton of Florida and Brenda Krummell of Texas; seven grandchildren; and a great-grandson.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers.
Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until services at 7 p.m. Thursday at Twin City Funeral Home.
Twin City Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2018