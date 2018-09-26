Rogers Kennerson Sr., 69, a native of Pearl River and resident of Broussard, died Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, at The Carpenter House Hospice Facility.

He is survived by his wife, Paulette Landry Kennerson of Lafayette; two sons, Randy Kennerson of Iowa and Rogers Kennerson Jr. of Georgia; four daughters, Dawn Kennerson of Texas, Kimberly Darbonne and Rachel Gautreaux, both of Lafayette, and Mary Kennerson of Slidell; two sisters, Marilyn Slatton of Florida and Brenda Krummell of Texas; seven grandchildren; and a great-grandson.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until services at 7 p.m. Thursday at Twin City Funeral Home.

Twin City Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.