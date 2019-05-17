Roger Lann Busbice, a native of Jackson Parish, Louisiana, a longtime resident of St. Mary Parish, Louisiana, and a recent resident of Hytop, Alabama, died on May 11, 2019, in Nashville, Tennessee.

Busbice was a former teacher, principal, supervisor and director of personnel for the St. Mary Parish School Board. He also served for many years as an adjunct instructor of history for Nicholls State University and for the Louisiana State University Lagniappe Program. From 1992 through 1995, Busbice was Chief Archivist and Historian for Louisiana’s Old State Capitol. More recently, he was the Director of Legal Services for Associated Professional Educators of Louisiana, an independent teachers’ organization he helped establish.

Busbice was a Life Member of the Sons of Confederate Veterans, a member of the Military Order of the Stars and Bars, a member of the American Jewish Historical Society, a member of the Scottish Clan MacDonald, and a member of the Cumberland Mountain Senior Citizens. For many years, he served on the St. Mary Parish Library Board of Control and on the Camp Moore Historical Association Board of Directors. From 1996 until 2000, he was an elected member of the Louisiana Republican State Central Committee. In his final years, he was a member of Christ the King Anglican Church in Decherd, Tennessee.

He is survived by his wife, Debi; his daughter, Bonnye Good and son-in-law David Good of Seymour, Indiana; his grandsons, Xander Good and George Good; and his sister, Renee Rabb and her spouse Barbara Cigainero of Keaau, Hawaii.

He was preceded in death by his father and mother, E. L. and Juanita Busbice.

Services will be held at Trinity Episcopal Church in Morgan City on May 25 at 10:30 a.m. with visitation from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. before the service and also at Christ the King Anglican Church on June 15 at 10:30 a.m. with visitation from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on June 14 and from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on June 15. Moore-Cortner Funeral Home in Winchester, Tennessee, will handle the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, donations are requested for the Camp Moore Historical Association in Tangipahoa, Louisiana; Christ the King Anglican Church; Trinity Episcopal Church; or Heifer, International.