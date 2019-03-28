ROGER DUANE BURRELL SR.
Thu, 03/28/2019 - 11:47am
Roger Duane Burrell Sr., 87, a native of Ames, Iowa, and resident of Patterson, died Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Teche Regional Medical Center.
He is survived by his wife, Norma Mathies Burrell; a daughter, Sandra Anderson; and three grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a son.
Visitation will be Saturday at 1 p.m. with memorial services at 2 p.m. at Ibert’s Mortuary in Patterson.
Ibert’s Mortuary Inc. is in charge of arrangements.