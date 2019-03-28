Roger Duane Burrell Sr., 87, a native of Ames, Iowa, and resident of Patterson, died Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Teche Regional Medical Center.

He is survived by his wife, Norma Mathies Burrell; a daughter, Sandra Anderson; and three grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a son.

Visitation will be Saturday at 1 p.m. with memorial services at 2 p.m. at Ibert’s Mortuary in Patterson.

Ibert’s Mortuary Inc. is in charge of arrangements.