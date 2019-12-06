Rodnis Thibodeaux, 82, a longtime resident of Bayou L’Ourse, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, in Berwick while surrounded by his loving daughter, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He is survived by his daughter, Patricia “Pat” Lodrigue; four grandchildren, David Sawyer, Timothy Meredith, Claude Lodrigue Jr., and Jeremy Lodrigue; his great grandchildren, Tasha, Dustin, and Jace Lodrigue; his sister, Judy D. Moffett; his niece, Earline Rogers; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Emily Thibodeaux; his parents, Alphonse and Onelia Aucoin; his twin brother, Rodney Thibodeaux; his sister, Marjorie Brown; his brother-in-law, Clyde Brown; his sister-in-law, Connie Favreaux and son-in-law, Claude Lodrigue Sr.

The family requests that visitation be observed from 10 a.m. until time of the 1 p.m. services Saturday, Dec. 7, at Hargrave Funeral Home in Morgan City. Following the services, Rodnis will be laid to rest next to his beloved wife in the Morgan City Cemetery.