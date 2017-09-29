June 19, 1958 — September 27, 2017

Rodney Paul Frederick, a native and lifelong resident of Bayou Vista, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017, at the age of 59.

Rodney is survived by his wife of 38 years; three children, Kristy Frederick, Travis Frederick and Christopher Frederick; three siblings, Amanda Frederick, Patricia Ashley and her husband, Dean, and Carol Frederick; five grandchildren, Tristan, Alexander and Abbigail Comeaux, Elsie Jo Rothell and Jamisyn Frederick.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Betty Frederick; and two siblings, James Frederick Jr. and Melinda Dimatteo.

The family requests that visitation be observed Monday, Oct. 2, 2017, from 10 a.m. until time of dismissal at the St. Bernadette Catholic Church Hall. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Monday, Oct. 2, 2017, at 12:10 p.m. at St. Bernadette Catholic Church. Rodney will be laid to rest in the St. Joseph Church Cemetery following services.