RODNEY CASTLE

Fri, 01/03/2020 - 11:47am

Rodney Castle, 56, a native of Houma and resident of Morgan City, died Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, at his residence.
Visitation will be Saturday from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at Church of Christ – Gibson. Burial will follow in church cemetery.
He is survived by three brothers, Edward Castle Jr. and Isaac Castle Sr., both of Houma, and James Johnson Sr. of Lockhart, Texas; three sisters, Evella Bradford and Julia Castle, both of Morgan City, and Clara Johnson of Baton Rouge; and a host of other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, and maternal and paternal grandparents.
Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

