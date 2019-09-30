October 26, 1968 — September 26, 2019

Robert Wayne “Super Dup” Duprie, 50, a resident of Patterson, passed away Thursday, September 26, 2019, at his home.

Robert was born on October 26, 1968, in Morgan City, the son of Guy W. Duprie and Melba Lang Duprie.

Robert’s passion in life was truck driving, which he had done for many years and was known by the handle of Super Dup. He was always there for anyone who needed him, but was especially there for his other trucking friends, taking a load somewhere for them if their truck was broken. He will be missed by all who knew him.

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his father, Guy W. Duprie of Morgan City; one sister, Gwen Gros of Ricohoc; niece, Ashlyn Gros and nephew, Kaleb Gros, both of Ricohoc.

Robert was preceded in death by his mother, Melba Lang Duprie.

Memorial services will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at Twin City Funeral Home with a visitation being held from 4 p.m. until the time of the memorial service.