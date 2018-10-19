ROBERT SINGLETON

Fri, 10/19/2018 - 10:48am

Robert Singleton, 70, a resident of Patterson, died Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018, at Ochsner Medical Center in Marrero.
Visitation will be Saturday from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at Pilgrim Grove Baptist Church in Morgan City with military honors by the East St. Mary Parish Funeral Squad. Burial will follow in Union Bethel Cemetery in Amelia.
He is survived by his wife, Rose Singleton of Patterson; two daughters, Nikki Jackson of Thibodaux and Nakisha Singleton of Patterson; one brother, Alvin Singleton of Houma; two sisters, Maxine Marcus of Houston and Joyce Davis of Franklin; four grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother and a sister.
Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

