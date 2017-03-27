Funeral services for Mr. Robert L. “Bob” Williams will be held Wednesday, March 29, 2017, at 10 a.m. at First United Methodist Church in Franklin. Following the service, Mr. Bob will be laid to rest with military honors in the Franklin Cemetery. The Rev. Steve Porter will conduct the services with the Rev. Sue Pugh assisting. Military honors will be provided by the United States Army. Serving as pallbearers will be James Borello, Jason Kauffman, Trace Bost, Robbie Robinson, David Mendisabal and Dennis Smith.

Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for the visitation on Tuesday, March 28, 2017, at Ibert’s Mortuary in Franklin from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Visitations will resume Wednesday, March 29, 2017, at First United Methodist Church in Franklin at 9 a.m.

Bob was a native of Crosby, Mississippi, and a longtime resident of Franklin. A veteran of the United States Army, Bob proudly served his country and fellow man during World War II in the European Theater, taking part in the Battles of Normandy, Northern France, and Rhineland.

In his early years, Bob worked for South Central Bell and later worked for Cabot where he retired from in 1986. He enjoyed working out in the yard, cutting not only his grass, but neighbors and his church as well. He also enjoyed shrimping until age would no longer allow it. Bob passed away at the age of 92 on Saturday, March 25, 2017, at his home surrounded by family. He will be dearly missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved him.

Those he leaves to cherish his memory include his wife of nearly 15 years, Gene K. Williams; four daughters, Mary Lee Williams Borello and her husband Frank of Houston, Gale Williams Kauffman of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Martha Murphy Chauvin of Patterson, and Judith Murphy Baker and her husband Joe of Houston; 10 grandchildren, Janeen Farkas and her husband Dave, Bonnie Fraley, Ginger Mendisabal and her husband David, James Borello and his wife Sarah, Jason Kauffman, Monique Covert and her husband Brent, Tonya McCoy and her husband Jaron, Michael Baker and his wife Marci, John Baker, and Katie Pisani and her husband Alton; 14 great-grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Gert Williams; his parents, Daniel N. Williams and Felicia Rymer Williams; and six siblings, Clyde, Alfred, Jessie Mae, Frances, Marie and Willie Roy.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made in Bob’s name to First United Methodist Church, 920 Main Street, Franklin, LA 70538, 337-828-5259.

Family and friends may view the obituary and express their condolences online by visiting www.iberts.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Ibert’s Mortuary Inc., 1007 Main Street, Franklin, LA 70538, 337-828-5426.