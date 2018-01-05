June 29, 1946- January 3, 2018

Robert Glynn Tisdale, 71, a resident of Morgan City, passed away Wednesday, January 3, 2018 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Robert was born on June 29, 1946, in Pascagoula, Mississippi, the son of John and Irene Fortenberry Tisdale.

Robert was a faithful and active member of Pharr Chapel United Methodist Church, devoted in walking with the Lord. His whole life was about his family. This was evident in the way he loved, supported and guided them. He loved his grandchildren and loved traveling to their sporting events, cheering them on while they played. While his children were young he coached them in Dixie Youth Little League. He enjoyed watching football and rooting the LSU Tigers on to victory. For those who knew him, he was the most honest, patient, giving and caring person you ever met; never angry and always carrying a calm demeanor. He was truly a selfless son, husband, brother, father, grandfather and friend.

He will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by his wife, Flo Tisdale of Morgan City; three children, Michelle “Mickey” Fontenot and husband David Sr., David “Bubba” Tisdale and wife Lynette, and Bobbi Jo Robicheaux and husband Darrin Sr., all of Berwick; eight grandchildren, David Fontenot Jr., Nadine Landry and husband Cody, Austin Tisdale, Zoie Tisdale, Justin Rohrig, Samantha Robicheaux, Darrin “D.J.” Robicheaux Jr. and Gabrielle Robicheaux; and two great-grandchildren, Benson John Landry and Peyton Michelle Landry.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents, John and Irene Fortenberry Tisdale; one sister, Barbara Nadine Tisdale; three brothers, Cecil E. Tisdale, James Tisdale and an infant brother; and mother and father-in-law, Harold and Floriece Besse.

Pallbearers will be Justin Rohrig, David Fontenot Jr., D.J. Robicheaux, Austin Tisdale, David Fontenot Sr., Darrin Robicheaux Sr., David Tisdale, Cody Landry and Honorary Pallbearer Benson Landry.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018, at Pharr Chapel United Methodist Church with Rev. Ann Sutton officiating. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the service time. Following the services, Robert will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery.