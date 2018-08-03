ROBERT FAVORS

Fri, 08/03/2018 - 10:46am

Robert Favors, 55, a native and resident of Patterson, died Thursday, July 26, 2018, at Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria.
Visitation will be Saturday from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at Good Hope Baptist Church in Patterson. Burial will follow in Home Industrial Cemetery.
He is survived by his father, Samuel Cross of Patterson; two sisters, Yvonne Williams and Missy Cross, both of Patterson; brothers, Rickey Favors, Wayne Favors, Jerry Favors, Ray Favors, Sammy Cross and Jerry Cross, all of Patterson, Alfred Favors of Alexandria and Terry Singleton of Franklin; and a host of other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his mother, two brothers, and maternal and paternal grandparents.
Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

