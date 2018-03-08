8/2/1956- 3/7/2018

Robert Edward “Bob” Davis, a native of Olla and a resident of Patterson, passed away peacefully at 12:56 p.m. on March 7, 2018, at the age of 61, surrounded by his loving family.

Robert is survived by Lynette Roy Davis, his loving wife of 39 years; his son, Jonathan Roy Davis and his wife, Elisa; his three adored grandchildren, Ian Robert, Clare Olivia and Cate Francis Davis; his brother-in-law, Joseph Leonard “Lenny” Roy Jr.; and his sisters-in-law, Katherine Roy and Kathy Abshire.

Robert was preceded in death by his brothers, John “Charlie” Davis and James “Jimmy” Davis; his parents, Johnny and Vida Lougene Davis; his mother and father-in-law, Marilyn LeBoeuf Roy and Joseph Leonard “Puddin” Roy; his brother-in-law, Lionel James Roy; his niece, Erin Davis; and nephew, Erik Davis.

Pallbearers will be David Mitchell, Drew Andrews, Donald Knight, Lou Dugas, Mark Riche and Barry Dufrene. Honorary pallbearer will be Kurt Ronsonet.

The family requests that a time of visitation be observed from 9 a.m. until the time of services at 12 p.m. on March 9, 2018, at Hargrave Funeral Home. Robert will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery.

The family would like to thank the ER staff and the 6th floor staff at Teche Regional Medical Center for their compassionate care of Robert in his final days. The family would also like to thank Drs. F. A. “Chuck” Metz III, Paul Monier and Brian Parker and their respective nurses and staff for their support throughout Robert’s illness.