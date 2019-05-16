August 14, 1923 — May 11, 2019

Robert Earl Holbrook, best known by Earl, a native of Oklahoma and a longtime resident of Morgan City, passed away on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at the age of 95.

A dedicated father and grandfather, Earl enjoyed life to the fullest, often spending time spoiling his family. He was the kind of individual who enjoyed simply getting into a vehicle and riding off into the day. Earl also enjoyed both cooking and eating out and he will forever be remembered by his grandchildren for his delicious homemade ice cream. Earl was a World War II Veteran, having joined the United States Air Force when enlisting. After serving his country, Earl began his career in the oil field supply business, first with Jones and Laughlin, then with Red Man Pipe and Supply.

Those left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Patricia Sanders and her husband, Al, of Florida; his son, Robert “Robie” Holbrook of Morgan City; two grandchildren, Seth Martin and his companion, Leslie, and her daughter, Maddie, of Berwick, and Eve DeGroot and her children, Cooper and Coco DeGroot of Florida; and his beloved cat, Indigo.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Margaret Boatman Holbrook; his second wife, Robbie Powell Holbrook; his parents and numerous siblings.

The family requests a time of visitation be observed on Saturday, May 18, 2019, from 2:30 p.m. until time of services at 3 p.m. at Hargrave Funeral Home. Following services, Earl will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Mausoleum.