Robby Holden, 56, a native of Lake Charles and resident of Ricohoc, died Sunday, July 15, 2018, in Morgan City.

He is survived by a daughter, Danielle Aucoin of Berwick; three grandchildren; five sisters, Evelyn Petree of Ricohoc, Linda Vining of Patterson, and Theresa McKinnon, Patricia Howard and Lisa Wannage, all of Mississippi; and one brother, Edward Holden of Mississippi.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother.

Memorial visitation will be Saturday from 5 p.m. until services at 7 p.m. at Twin City Funeral Home.

Twin City Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.