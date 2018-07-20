ROBBY HOLDEN

Fri, 07/20/2018 - 11:40am

Robby Holden, 56, a native of Lake Charles and resident of Ricohoc, died Sunday, July 15, 2018, in Morgan City.
He is survived by a daughter, Danielle Aucoin of Berwick; three grandchildren; five sisters, Evelyn Petree of Ricohoc, Linda Vining of Patterson, and Theresa McKinnon, Patricia Howard and Lisa Wannage, all of Mississippi; and one brother, Edward Holden of Mississippi.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother.
Memorial visitation will be Saturday from 5 p.m. until services at 7 p.m. at Twin City Funeral Home.
Twin City Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

